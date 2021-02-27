Benjamin will start the Rangers' Cactus League opener against the Royals on Sunday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers sketched out the first four games of spring and Benjamin will kick it off Sunday. The 26-year-old left-hander made his MLB debut in 2020, making one start and throwing seven times in relief. A starter in the minors, Benjamin will be stretched out during spring training and could win a spot at the back end of the rotation, which appears to be have three set pitchers in Kyle Gibson, Kohei Arihara and Mike Foltynewicz.