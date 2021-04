Benjamin pitched 2.1 innings of one-hit ball and struck out three in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Benjamin worked behind Jordan Lyles, who ended up pitching deeper into the game than initially expected. At least to begin 2021, Benjamin is expected to be utilized as part of a pitching tandem, typically as the first reliever up after a starter. The southpaw had a 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 22.1 innings in a similar role last year.