Smith allowed three runs on four hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Milwaukee.

The Rangers expended several relievers in Friday's loss, when Andrew Heaney lasted 3.2 innings, then needed the bullpen again Sunday with Max Scherzer chased after 3.2 innings. In between, Dane Dunning went just five innings Saturday. All that bullpen usage added up to manager Bruce Bochy using his closer, Smith, in the eighth inning of 3-1 game. Unfortunately for the Rangers, who were swept by the Brew Crew, he could not survive a couple of infield hits and a throwing error. Smith has been reliable for the Rangers, but he's had a rough stretch of late. The 34-year-old reliever has given up runs in five of the last nine outings, posting a 9.39 ERA during that stretch. It hasn't hurt the Rangers much, as Smith converted five saves in six chances.