Smith walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Smith put together a much better effort than in his last appearance Saturday, when he gave up two runs in one inning. He's converted a save in each of his last four outings. The veteran southpaw is now at a 3.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB with 21 saves and five holds over 42 innings this season. Smith continues to hold a noticeable edge over Aroldis Chapman for ninth-inning duties, though both have generally pitched well aside from a rare hiccup lately.