Smith picked up the save in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the White Sox, allowing one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Smith entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth and gave up a single to Oscar Colas after forcing a groundout in the first at-bat. However, the lefty veteran was able to run right through the next two batters, getting both to go down swinging, to seal up the game and secure his 19th save of the season. Smith has now converted his last five save opportunities, allowing just one run and no walks over that stretch (spanning six innings).