Smith allowed one walk over two-thirds of an inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 9-1 win over Houston.

Smith entered a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh and got former teammate Yordan Alvarez on a weak grounder to quell the threat. It was the fourth hold of the season for Smith, who finished off a good weekend against the club for whom he pitched in 2022 and received his World Series ring. Smith has allowed one run, two hits and three walks while striking out nine over 6.2 innings.