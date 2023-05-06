Smith (0-2) took the extra-inning loss and a blown save Friday versus the Angels. He gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over 1.1 innings.

Smith was responsible for all of the Angels' three runs in the ninth inning in his first appearance since being named the full-time closer. Despite that poor showing, he stayed in to face Shohei Ohtani after intentionally walking Mike Trout. Ohtani delivered a fielder's choice, and Josh Sborz reliever Smith, allowing the winning run to score on a wild pitch. While the loss was not fully Smith's fault, it was by far his worst outing of the season. He now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through 12 innings. He's added four saves and four holds in 12 appearances.