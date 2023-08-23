Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Smith's recent bout of ineffectiveness was due to command of his fastball, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. "It's kind of been a one-plane pitch instead of working the four different quadrants of the strike zone," the manager said. "We need to get back and locate that fastball. Command, as I've said many times, is more important than velocity."

Smith has blown two saves and sports a 15,19 ERA over his last seven outings. He agreed with the manager that location is the reason for the recent struggles. Bochy did not give a clear answer when discussing the closing role, but the manager had Aroldis Chapman attempt to close Monday's game, which eventually went to extra innings where Smith blew the save. There was a stretch earlier this month when it looked like the back end of the bullpen was set with Josh Sborz, Chapman and Smith, in that order. However, recent events mean fantasy managers should understand that Smith is not guaranteed to close every game. The Rangers are off Wednesday, and the manager hopes the 'pen can reset.