Smith allowed one run on one hit over one inning in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Twins.

The Rangers' bullpen blew another lead, although the save was blown by, and the loss credited to, Josh Sborz prior to Smith entering the game with the bases loaded and no outs. Smith's contributions to the loss was giving up a two-run home run to pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers. This was the sixth time in the last eight appearances that Smith has allowed runs, and the Rangers' closer has a 14.21 ERA with two losses and two blown saves during that run. Texas manager Bruce Bochy has not indicated a change in the closer's role, but there could be one afoot. Aroldis Chapman would be the most likely candidate to take over.