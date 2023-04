Smith picked up the save in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Yankees. He didn't allow a run, hit or walk while striking out one over one inning.

Smith needed just eight pitches to retire the side in the ninth inning. The lefty has a team-high three saves on the season, as Smith and Jose Leclerc are splitting closer duties. Both pitchers have been excellent. Leclerc has a 0.93 ERA, while Smith is down to 1.93.