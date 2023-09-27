Smith allowed one walk and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Angels.

Smith, who normally works as setup reliever when the Rangers are leading, made a low-leverage appearance following a rough stretch. The left-hander was tagged for six runs on six hits and three walks over his previous three outings. It's unclear whether using Smith in a mop-up role was a way to give him a positive feeling about an outing or if it was because he hadn't thrown in five days. Maybe a little of both.