Smith struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his eight save of the season in a 7-4 win over Atlanta.

It didn't look like the veteran lefty would be needed in this one until Jonathan Hernandez served up two homers in the eighth, shrinking a 6-1 Rangers lead. Smith is 8-for-9 in converting save chances this season with a 2.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through 15.1 innings, and his reunion with manager Bruce Bochy has been a resounding success so far -- Smith saved 48 games for Bochy's Giants in 2018-19.