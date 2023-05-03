Smith will receive the bulk of the save opportunities for the Rangers moving forward, manager Bruce Bochy told Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.

Smith collected his team-leading fourth save Tuesday in the Rangers' win over the Diamondbacks. He's recorded each of the club's last three saves to emerge as Bochy's clear lead option. Jose Leclerc entered the season seemingly at the top of the pecking order, and while he has a 0.93 ERA, his velocity has been down and he's walked seven in 9.2 innings.