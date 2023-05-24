Smith picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Pirates, striking out two over 1.2 perfect innings.

Smith entered with one out in the eighth inning after Jose Leclerc loaded the bases. The left-hander got Rodolfo Castro to fly out before striking out Jack Suwinski to end the frame. Smith then set down the Pirates in order in the ninth, securing a one-run victory and his ninth save. Smith has now converted his last five save opportunities across five scoreless innings. His ERA is down to 2.65 with a 0.88 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 17 innings this season. He's become a reliable source of saves on a first-place Rangers team.