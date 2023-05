Smith picked up the save Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. He didn't allow a run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Smith was asked to get four outs while protecting a two-run lead. He struck out Nick Ahemd to end the eighth, but allowed the tying run to reach in the ninth before closing the door on the Diamondbacks. Smith has a team-high four saves with an excellent 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP.