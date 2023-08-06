Smith gave up two runs on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning Saturday but still recorded his 20th save of the season in a 9-8 win over the Marlins.

A one-out, two-run homer by Jake Burger ramped up the pressure on the veteran lefty, but Smith got soft contact out of the next two batters to preserve the Rangers' fifth straight win. The long ball was the first he'd served up since June 14, with Smith posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB through 14 innings in between. Despite the late June addition of Aroldis Chapman to the Texas bullpen, Smith's hold on the closer role has been secure, and he still appears to have a shot at collecting 30 saves in a season for the third time in his career.