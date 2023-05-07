Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Smith will remain pitching in high-leverage situations following Friday's blown save, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
In Smith's first appearance after anointed as the team's closer -- taking over for Jose Leclerc -- the left-hander was rocked by the Angels in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss. Smith retains the confidence of the manager, who's watched the bullpen during a 13-game stretch when it either blew a lead or turned a tied game into a deficit in the seventh inning or later six times. There aren't many dependable arms for Bochy to choose from to close out games, so Smith should be safe.