Smith is scheduled to pitch Monday after being out of camp for several days to attend the birth of his son, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith has thrown just two innings this spring and hasn't been on the mound in a week. He was acquired by the Rangers as insurance after projected closer Jose Leclerc was shut down briefly due to neck spasms. Leclerc is pitching again, meaning Smith is expected to be part of the setup crew.