Smith picked up the save Tuesday against the White Sox, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Smith was called on in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and needed just nine pitches to retire the side in order. Since being named a co-closer with Aroldis Chapman coming out of the All-Star break, Smith has converted each of his three save opportunities, allowing just one run on four hits across 6.2 innings in that span.