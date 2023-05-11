Smith struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Mariners.

The veteran reliever continues to get the job done as the Rangers' closer. Smith has converted six of seven save chances through 14 appearances while also adding four holds, and he's only been scored upon in three of those outings. With Jose Leclerc once again having trouble finding the plate and having been shifted to low-leverage work for now, Smith has little competition for his spot on the depth chart.