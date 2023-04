Smith allowed one hit and struck out one to record his second save in Sunday's 5-2 win over Oakland.

With a couple of left-handed batters due up in the ninth inning, Texas manager Bruce Bochy had Smith warming up to close out the game instead of a rested Jose Leclerc. Smith has been reliable in whichever role Bochy wants, so more save chances can be expected. The lefty reliever has allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 8.1 innings.