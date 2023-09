Smith (2-6) was credited with Saturday's loss, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk to Cleveland.

The Rangers clung to a 1-0 lead when Smith, who finished up the bottom of the seventh inning, opened eighth. He allowed two baserunners that eventually scored off Jose Leclerc. Smith has pitched well in a setup role since Aroldis Chapman became the primary closer; Saturday's outing halted a streak of seven consecutive scoreless outings.