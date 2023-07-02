Smith retired the lone batter he faced in Saturday's 5-2 win over Houston.

Smith entered a non-save situation with two outs in the ninth inning after Joe Barlow gave up a two-run home run to Kyle Tucker. Smith needed the work after not pitching since June 23. Lots of fantasy eyes are on Smith, who emerged as Texas' closer but could lose save opportunities to the recently acquired Aroldis Chapman. Rangers general manager Chris Young told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that whether Chapman is used as a closer is up to manager Bruce Bochy, but the GM wouldn't rule out that possibility.