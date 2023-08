Smith allowed a run on one hit in one inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Smith has given up four runs over his last six innings, but he's been able to protect leads all the same with five saves in that span. The closer gave up a double and an RBI groundout in Friday's somewhat shaky outing. Smith is up to 22 saves in 24 chances with a 3.14 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB through 43 innings this season as the Rangers' top closer.