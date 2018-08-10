Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Average creeps up
Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.
Calhoun's been in and out of the starting lineup since being called up, but injuries in the outfield have created regular playing time. With more at-bats, he's beginning to hit with more regularity while striking out less. He's on a 10-game run in which he's gone 10-for-30 (.333), raising his batting average from .212 to .270, while striking out just four times in 35 plate appearances. Those are encouraging signs, but we wonder if the power dropoff is here to stay. Calhoun has just nine home runs combined between Triple-A and the majors after blasting 32 in 2017 and 27 the previous year.
