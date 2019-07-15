Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Back in lineup Sunday
Calhoun went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 12-4 loss to Houston.
Calhoun returned to the lineup Sunday after sitting against a left-hander Saturday. It was not an enviable assignment, facing right-hander Justin Verlander, but Calhoun had a first-inning single and scored a run while Houston's ace was in the game. Texas' crowded outfield and Calhoun's 2-for-17 (.118) against left-handed pitching makes it nearly impossible for him to be in an everyday role.
