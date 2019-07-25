Calhoun was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

With Joey Gallo (wrist) expected to miss the next four weeks, Calhoun was brought back from the minors to provide additional outfield depth for the big club. In 26 games for the Rangers this season, Calhoun owns a .277/.313/.489 triple-slash with five home runs and 13 RBI. Delino DeShields is starting in center field against lefty Brett Anderson on Thursday, but Calhoun could see some playing time against right-handers while Gallo is sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories