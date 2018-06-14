Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and RBI for Triple-A Round Rock in its 7-5 loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.

With only six home runs in 268 plate appearances for Round Rock this season, Calhoun is well off the pace from the 32 long balls he logged across stops with three different clubs in 2017. The declining power production -- along with concerns about Calhoun's defense and professionalism -- have prevented the 23-year-old from surfacing with the Rangers this season, but it'll be tough for the team brass to justify keeping him on the farm much longer if he continues to terrorize Pacific Coast League pitching like he has so far in June. Calhoun has recorded two or more hits in five of his last six games and is slashing .333/.375/.578 with only three strikeouts in 48 plate appearances on the month.