The Rangers announced Tuesday that Calhoun is dealing with groin tightness, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The team hasn't indicated that the injury is especially serious, but Calhoun will likely be withheld from the Cactus League lineup for at least a couple days while he recovers from the issue. The 26-year-old is expected to serve as an everyday player for Texas in left field or at designated hitter this season.