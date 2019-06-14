Calhoun (quadriceps) went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Calhoun, who began a rehab assignment Thursday, started in left field but did not play all nine innings. He's eligible to return whenever the Rangers feel he's ready, which could happen next week. The question is whether he'll stay in Texas once Joey Gallo (oblique) is ready later in June. Delino DeShields has played well since being called up and both players still have options.

More News
Our Latest Stories