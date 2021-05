Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's loss to the Astros.

Calhoun got the scoring started by taking Cristian Javier deep in the first inning. It was the fourth long ball of the year for the 26-year-old, who has earned the opportunity to play every day even with the recent activation of Khris Davis off the injured list. On the season, Calhoun is batting a sturdy .309/.378/.481 across 22 games.