Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Bound for Triple-A
Calhoun was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Given his defensive limitations, Calhoun has to produce with his bat to be worthy of a roster spot. He slumped to a .557 OPS this spring. He'll likely return at some point this season, but for now Hunter Pence will beat him out for a bench spot.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Knocks in three•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not certain to make 25-man roster•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Leads team in spring ABs•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cutting weight over offseason•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Gets start under interim manager•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Makes second straight start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...