Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Called up and starting Friday
Calhoun was called up by the Rangers on Friday. He'll be batting second as a designated hitter against the Indians.
Calhoun was somewhat surprisingly demoted to Triple-A Round Rock to start the season, ostensibly to work on his defense but likely also so that the Rangers' could gain an extra year of service time. After hitting a solid .306/.360/.444 for Round Rock, he's been called up to replace the injured Nomar Mazara (thumb) and could be in line for regular at-bats with the big-league club.
