Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Callup expected Tuesday
Calhoun will be called up to Texas on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Unfortunately, there won't be regular at-bats for Calhoun, whose defense limits him to left field only. The Rangers are overloaded with young corner outfielders as Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo need at-bats as much as Calhoun does. He could serve as a designated hitter, but opportunities there are scarce with Shin-Soo Choo and Adrian Beltre on the roster. Calhoun hit .275 with a .716 OPS over 77 major-league plate appearances earlier this year.
