Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.

Things were looking good for Texas when Calhoun took Dylan Cease deep in the first inning, but the offense went cold after that. The 24-year-old is putting on a power display in August, going yard three times in the last five games and slashing .273/.317/.584 with seven homers and 12 RBI in 21 contests this month.

