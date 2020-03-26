Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cleared for baseball activities
Calhoun (jaw) said Thursday via his personal Twitter account that he has been cleared to resume baseball activities,
This is an encouraging development for Calhoun, who underwent jaw surgery earlier in the month. While the date for the rescheduled Opening Day is still up in the air, Calhoun is expected to be back in time to play.
