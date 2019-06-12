Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cleared for rehab stint
Calhoun (quadriceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Calhoun has been on the shelf since May 22 with a quadriceps injury, but he's been cleared to embark on a rehab stint after experiencing no issues while ramping up his activity at the team's spring training facility this past week. The Rangers have yet to specify an exact return date for Calhoun; the 24-year-old slugger figures to play in a handful of minor-league games before being activated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....