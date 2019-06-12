Calhoun (quadriceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Calhoun has been on the shelf since May 22 with a quadriceps injury, but he's been cleared to embark on a rehab stint after experiencing no issues while ramping up his activity at the team's spring training facility this past week. The Rangers have yet to specify an exact return date for Calhoun; the 24-year-old slugger figures to play in a handful of minor-league games before being activated.

