Calhoun (groin) was active for an alternate-camp exhibition game against Houston after he cleared intake testing, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Calhoun must serve at least three days at the alternate site before being added to the active roster. That means the earliest he can be activated his Saturday, but manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun's return is more dependent on getting enough at-bats.
