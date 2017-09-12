Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Coming up to majors, will play down stretch
Calhoun will be called up to the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers are banged up, with Adrian Beltre and Carlos Gomez both out. Calhoun can play both second base and the outfield, and that's exactly the kind of versatility they need right now. Calhoun, acquired in the Yu Darvish trade, hammered 31 homers and had an OPS above .900 in 138 Triple-A games split between the Dodgers and Rangers systems.
