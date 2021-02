Calhoun may be squeezed out of a meaningful role in 2021, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The signing of David Dahl (shoulder) should move Calhoun to a depth role in left field, while the recent acquisition of Khris Davis crowds designated hitter. The two could form a platoon at DH, although having two players essentially limited to DH would be a luxury. Calhoun had a disappointing 2020, posting a .491 OPS over 108 plate appearances