Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Tuesday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Angels in the first game of a doubleheader.

The left fielder lifted a pitch from Andrew Heaney out to right field for the only run the Rangers could muster. The 24-year-old has now hit seven home runs since July 26, going 25-for-80 over that 22-game span. Calhoun now sports an .291/.337/.560 slash line in 175 at-bats this season.