Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer as the Rangers lost to the Twins 7-4 on Saturday.

Serving as the left fielder, Calhoun cut the Minnesota lead to 5-4 with his homer off Tyler Duffey in the seventh inning. He had been struggling over his last seven games, going 2-for-20 with no homers or RBI but still has a solid slash line of .291/.333/.544 over 79 at-bats.