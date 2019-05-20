Calhoun entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and singled in the game-tying run in the 10th inning of 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Calhoun opened the game on the bench, the first time he wasn't in the starting lineup since his callup. He's hit safely in all five games since his arrival, going 10-for-21 and knocking in seven runs for the Rangers.

More News
Our Latest Stories