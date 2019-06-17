Calhoun (quadriceps) could rejoin the Rangers on Monday after Hunter Pence suffered a groin injury in Sunday's game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pence's injury did not look good, so the Rangers are bracing for the possibility of a stint on the IL. In that event, it clears a spot for Calhoun, who spent the last four days on rehab with Triple-A Nashville. Pence's injury along Nomar Mazara, who is scheduled for an MRI on Monday after being pulled from Saturday's game with soreness in his hamstring, should give Calhoun an opportunity for consistent at-bats in the near term.