Calhoun (grion) could begin the 2021 season on the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 26-year-old apparently hasn't suffered a setback with the groin injury, but the Rangers are being cautious with his return. Calhoun is poised for an everyday role between left field and designated hitter this season, but David Dahl and Khris Davis could handle the bulk of those opportunities at each respective position to open 2021.