Calhoun (groin) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Calhoun recently cleared intake testing and had been working at the Rangers' alternate training site across the past several days. However, he's now on his way to join the team in Arlington, and he could return for Saturday's game against the Orioles. Once he's officially activated, Calhoun should serve as the primary designated hitter for Texas.