Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Mariners.

Calhoun got the scoring started with a solo home run off Felix Hernandez in the first inning, but unfortunately the Rangers came up short. The long ball was number 16 for the talented 24-year-old, who has continued to make an impact on the Texas lineup. Through 57 games this season, he's slashing .284/.326/.569 with 35 runs scored and 35 RBI.

