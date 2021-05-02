site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Crushes solo homer
RotoWire Staff
Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and knocked in a pair during Saturday's victory over the Red Sox.
The left-handed hitter smashed a solo shot in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old kept his hitting streak alive and is slashing an impressive .333/.388/.489 as he has been a spark plug for the Rangers.
