Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cutting weight over offseason
Calhoun has dropped 13 or 14 pounds this offseason, well on the way to his goal of dropping 20 pounds by spring training, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Calhoun has long been viewed as an interesting bat, but his body had mostly limited him to designated hitter, giving him a very high bar to clear offensively. Cutting weight could help him in the field and give him a clearer path to playing time. Of course, defense requires both skill and athleticism, so a trimmer body won't solve all his problems on that side of the ball. Additionally, his .233/.283/.338 line in the big leagues is nowhere close to good enough for any position, let alone a designated hitter, though that's come in a relatively small sample of just 145 plate appearances, so there's still time for him to improve.
