Calhoun has dropped 13 or 14 pounds this offseason, well on the way to his goal of dropping 20 pounds by spring training, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Calhoun has long been viewed as an interesting bat, but his body had mostly limited him to designated hitter, giving him a very high bar to clear offensively. Cutting weight could help him in the field and give him a clearer path to playing time. Of course, defense requires both skill and athleticism, so a trimmer body won't solve all his problems on that side of the ball. Additionally, his .233/.283/.338 line in the big leagues is nowhere close to good enough for any position, let alone a designated hitter, though that's come in a relatively small sample of just 145 plate appearances, so there's still time for him to improve.