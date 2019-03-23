Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Delays reporting to Nashville
Calhoun, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, has not yet officially reported to the minor league club, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Calhoun has 72 hours to report even if it's just a walk down the hall at the Rangers' spring training complex. He was obviously disappointed at the news he received Thursday, and the Rangers gave him that day off; however, he did not report Friday. The outfielder experienced similar disappointment at this time last year and let it affect his attitude in the minors. That concerns manager Chris Woodward, who does not want a repeat of what could be perceived as inappropriate behavior, which could cost Calhoun the respect of teammates.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Knocks in three•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not certain to make 25-man roster•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Leads team in spring ABs•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cutting weight over offseason•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Gets start under interim manager•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...