Calhoun, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, has not yet officially reported to the minor league club, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun has 72 hours to report even if it's just a walk down the hall at the Rangers' spring training complex. He was obviously disappointed at the news he received Thursday, and the Rangers gave him that day off; however, he did not report Friday. The outfielder experienced similar disappointment at this time last year and let it affect his attitude in the minors. That concerns manager Chris Woodward, who does not want a repeat of what could be perceived as inappropriate behavior, which could cost Calhoun the respect of teammates.